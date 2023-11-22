close_game
News / India News / ‘No one can stop me’: Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of AIMIM chief, threatens cop

ByHT News Desk
Nov 22, 2023 11:15 AM IST

AIMIM leader was asked to stop his speech which he was exceeding – a violation of model code of conduct in poll-bound state.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and brother of party president Asaduddin Owaisi, on Tuesday openly threatened a police officer after he was asked to follow the model code of conduct, which was put in place in view of the Telangana assembly elections. The police inspector asked Owaisi to stop his speech, which he was exceeding, at a campaign in Hyderabad's Lalitabagh.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.(ANI)
"Do you think that after facing knives and bullets, I got weak, still there's lots of courage in me. Five minutes are left and I'll address five minutes, no one can stop me. If I give a signal then you'll have to run, shall we make him run? This is what I'm saying they come like this to weaken us," the AIMIM leader said.

Akbaruddin Owaisi is a candidate from the Chandrayangutta constituency, an AIMIM stronghold. The party has been winning from this constituency in the last two assembly elections.

Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on November 30.

The counting of votes for Telangana, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

(With agency inputs)

