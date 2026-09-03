'No one should get up and run away': CM Vijay dares DMK to listen to his reply on law and order concerns in Tamil Nadu

Drama unfolded inside the Tamil Nadu on Thursday after the DMK tried to corner the ruling TVK government over the law and order situation in the state. In response, CM Vijay got up from his seat and said he would reply to each and every question raised by the Opposition next Monday.

Vijay dared DMK to be seated in assembly on Monday when gives to answers to all allegations levelled against TVK. (PTI)

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He also requested the Speaker to ensure that DMK members remained in their seats throughout his address and did not stage a walkout, news agency PTI reported.

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What happened

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin not only questioned the TVK’s frequent criticism of the previous DMK administration’s handling of drug proliferation, but also asked why the current government had promoted two senior police officers who had headed the same departments during the DMK’s tenure, if the previous government’s efforts were inadequate.

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{{^usCountry}} Stalin also said that there had been a rise in POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases in the state, along with an increase in crime. He highlighted that his government had established special committees and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to support victims and ensure swift justice, said the PTI report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stalin also said that there had been a rise in POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases in the state, along with an increase in crime. He highlighted that his government had established special committees and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to support victims and ensure swift justice, said the PTI report. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay's response

After listening to Stalin’s allegations, Vijay got up from his seat and turned to the Speaker, saying, “Honourable Speaker, for all the questions raised by the honourable members, I will provide a clear explanation when I come on Monday. Even if I am not here, I will receive information about who is asking what questions. I will provide a clear answer to everything. I have one request through you — no one should get up and run away.”

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Stalin also levelled several allegations against the government, particularly over its handling of democratic protests and student dissent. He criticised the alleged suppression of protests, including anti-NEET demonstrations at Marina Beach, and alleged political interference.

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“We expected the Chief Minister to respond. But he said he would reply on Monday and walked out of the House,” Stalin remarked.

Stalin also levelled several allegations against the government, particularly over its handling of democratic protests and student dissent. He criticised the alleged suppression of protests, including anti-NEET demonstrations at Marina Beach, and alleged political interference. He remarked, “We expected the Chief Minister to respond. But he said he would reply on Monday and walked out of the House.”

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Public Works Department Minister Aadhav Arjuna slammed the previous DMK government over data presented in its policy notes regarding crime rates, including murder statistics from 2020 and 2021. Following this, Opposition members stood up in protest, and scenes inside the assembly became chaotic.

(With inputs from PTI)