No plan to reduce age limit for civil services exam: MoS PMO Jitendra Singh

The government is not planning to alter the age criteria of eligibility to appear in civil services examinations. This was clarified on Tuesday by MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh.

“There is no move by Government to alter the age criteria of eligibility to appear in civil service examinations. Reports and speculations should be put to rest,” Dr. Singh said.

Speculation about the possible reduction in maximum age for civil services aspirants was triggered after the NITI Aayog, in its report on the national strategy for 2022-23, proposed a series of measures to bring in reforms in recruitment, training and performance evaluation for the civil services.

The NITI Aayog had, in its report titled Strategy for New India @75, proposed that the upper age limit for the civil services be reduced to “27 years for the general category in a phased manner by 2022-23”.

The NITI Aayog’s recommendation is based on the fact that nearly 33 per cent of India’s population is under 35 years of age.

Right now, the average age of civil services recruits is about 25 years. The age limit for general category right now is 30.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 11:14 IST