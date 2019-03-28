Tax dept rebuts Kumaraswamy on Karnataka raids, says no minister raided

The income tax department that found itself at the centre of a political controversy over raids in Karnataka on Wednesday denied that searches carried out by its teams had anything to do with politics.

In an unusual statement issued after party workers of the state’s ruling JDS-Congress coalition protested outside its office, the tax department sought to counter the perception that it had raided any elected representative or minister from a particular party so far.

“No MP, MLA or minister has so far been covered in the searches,” the tax department said in a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.

“We also request that the activities of the income tax department should not be politicised, personalised or trivialised. In particular, statements which sound like an incitement to physical violence issued by persons holding very responsible posts are deeply deplorable,” the tax department said.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and other leaders of the ruling coalition in Karnataka have been hurling darts at the tax department after minor irrigation minister CS Puttaraju declared that tax officials had raided his family home in Mandya district.

Kumaraswamy, who claimed to have information that the tax department was going to target leaders of the ruling alliance in the state, described the raids as “revenge politics” orchestrated from the national capital.

He had gone ahead to claim that tax officials had brought more than 300 CRPF personnel from different states to carry out the raids. The tax department’s statement told him off, pointing that its teams were accompanied by CRPF personnel for security. But the central armed personnel, it stressed, were requisitioned from the state police following normal protocol and have not been flown in from outside the state.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 15:36 IST