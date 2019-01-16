No respect for Sikhs, says Harsimrat Kaur after Jagdish Tytler shows up at Congress event

The Congress came under from the Akali Dal (Badal) after Jagdish Tytler, an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case showed up at an event where Sheila Dikshit took charge as the Delhi Congress chief today.

Dikshit was appointed as new president of the Delhi unit of the Congress on January 10. Devender Yadav, Rajesh Lilothia and Haroon Yusuf were appointed as working presidents to assist the former Delhi chief minister.

Tytler’s presence became a red flag for the Akali Dal. “What his family did earlier, Rahul ji is just continuing with that tradition. It clearly shows that they have no respect for sentiments of Sikhs,”Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal told ANI.

Tytler was named as one of the main accused of the anti-Sikh riots in the report by the Nanavati Commission into the immediate aftermath of the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination on October 31, 1984.

Last month, former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar surrendered in a Delhi court after being awarded life sentence by the Delhi High Court in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 13:49 IST