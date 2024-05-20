No respite from heatwave in North India for next 5 days, mercury likely to go up: IMD

Severe heatwave conditions are likely in many or most parts of northwestern India till May 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. A rickshaw driver wipes his face during high temperatures in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, May 18, 2024.(Bloomberg)

The red warning comes even as most parts of northwestern India continue to reel under high temperatures. A red warning implies that local agencies must act to prevent extreme heat-related emergencies.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many/most pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Rajasthan; in some parts of West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan & northwest Madhya Pradesh during 20th-24th and East Uttar Pradesh on 20th May 2024,” the weather agency said in a press release.

Heatwave conditions are also expected over some places in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch on May 23, 2024.

The IMD added, “A gradual rise by about 2-3°C in maximum temperatures is very likely over many parts of northwest and central India in the next 5 days.”

Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at IMD, said that the current heatwave situation will prevail for the next week.

“Generally, May is considered the hottest month. If there is no rainfall activity in North India, then the temperature normally crosses 45 degrees Celsius,” Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

"It is forecast that this situation will prevail for the next week. This scenario will continue for the next 5 days in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. We have issued a red alert. A heatwave situation will exist in UP for the next 3-4 days. Heatwaves will also prevail in North MP. We have issued an orange alert for the region." he added.

On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature of 47.8°C was reported at Najafgarh (Delhi), followed by Agra at 47.7°C (West Uttar Pradesh) over the country.

This is the highest temperature of this summer season, according to the weather agency.