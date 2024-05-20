Polls amid heat wave: 44 degrees likely in Rae Bareli, 43 in Lucknow

While day temperatures in western Uttar Pradesh soared past 47 degrees Celsius for the first time this summer, the impact of intense heat in parts of Uttar Pradesh where elections are due on Monday is a cause of concern. EVMs at a distribution center in Lucknow, ahead of polls on Monday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Monday’s forecast for the state is likely dry with strong surface winds of speeds up to 25-35 kmph. Heatwave to severe heat wave is very likely at a few places in West UP and East UP.

At 47.7 degrees, Agra recorded the second highest day temperature in its May history on Sunday. On Friday, it was the hottest city in the country as it sizzled at 46.9 degrees.

The situation was no better in Jhansi where the day temperature soared to 47.2 degrees, one degree more than the previous day’s maximum temperature. The all-time highest temperature in Jhansi was recorded at 48.2 degrees on May 20, 1984.

In other cities too, mercury was above normal by several notches. Kanpur (IAF) experienced 45.8, Hamirpur 45.6, Kanpur City and Fursatganj 44.8, Varanasi 44.4, Fatehpur 44.2, Varanasi (BHU and Orai) 43.8, Churk 43.2, Sultanpur, Moradabad and Meerut 43 degrees Celsius.

As such, concerns arise as weather may impact voters’ turnout at 14 parliamentary seats that are headed to polls on Monday. Rae Bareli, one of the 14 seats, is likely to see its mercury rise to 44-46 degrees on the polling day. Lucknow and Ayodhya may experience 43-45 degrees, Jhansi 45-47 degrees and Gonda 42-44 degrees, weathermen said.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were recorded at 42.7 and 29.4 degrees, and the forecast for the city was mainly clear skies. Bareilly reeled under 42.7, Aligarh 42.6, Muzaffarnagar 42.2, Ballia, Hardoi and Basti 42 degrees on the day.On alert, health officials in Agra have issued an advisory urging denizens to stay indoors till a heat wave persists.

Agra chief medical officer Dr AK Srivastava said rapid response teams (RRT) had been constituted, and community health centres (CHC) and primary health centres (PHC) were put on alert.

The all-time highest temperature recorded in Taj City was 48.5 degrees on May 31, 1994.