 Polls amid heat wave: 44 degrees likely in Rae Bareli, 43 in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Polls amid heat wave: 44 degrees likely in Rae Bareli, 43 in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 20, 2024 06:42 AM IST

At 47.7 degrees, Agra recorded the second highest day temperature in its May history on Sunday. On Friday, it was the hottest city in the country as it sizzled at 46.9 degrees.

While day temperatures in western Uttar Pradesh soared past 47 degrees Celsius for the first time this summer, the impact of intense heat in parts of Uttar Pradesh where elections are due on Monday is a cause of concern.

EVMs at a distribution center in Lucknow, ahead of polls on Monday (Deepak Gupta/HT)
EVMs at a distribution center in Lucknow, ahead of polls on Monday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Monday’s forecast for the state is likely dry with strong surface winds of speeds up to 25-35 kmph. Heatwave to severe heat wave is very likely at a few places in West UP and East UP.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

At 47.7 degrees, Agra recorded the second highest day temperature in its May history on Sunday. On Friday, it was the hottest city in the country as it sizzled at 46.9 degrees.

The situation was no better in Jhansi where the day temperature soared to 47.2 degrees, one degree more than the previous day’s maximum temperature. The all-time highest temperature in Jhansi was recorded at 48.2 degrees on May 20, 1984.

In other cities too, mercury was above normal by several notches. Kanpur (IAF) experienced 45.8, Hamirpur 45.6, Kanpur City and Fursatganj 44.8, Varanasi 44.4, Fatehpur 44.2, Varanasi (BHU and Orai) 43.8, Churk 43.2, Sultanpur, Moradabad and Meerut 43 degrees Celsius.

As such, concerns arise as weather may impact voters’ turnout at 14 parliamentary seats that are headed to polls on Monday. Rae Bareli, one of the 14 seats, is likely to see its mercury rise to 44-46 degrees on the polling day. Lucknow and Ayodhya may experience 43-45 degrees, Jhansi 45-47 degrees and Gonda 42-44 degrees, weathermen said.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were recorded at 42.7 and 29.4 degrees, and the forecast for the city was mainly clear skies. Bareilly reeled under 42.7, Aligarh 42.6, Muzaffarnagar 42.2, Ballia, Hardoi and Basti 42 degrees on the day.On alert, health officials in Agra have issued an advisory urging denizens to stay indoors till a heat wave persists.

Agra chief medical officer Dr AK Srivastava said rapid response teams (RRT) had been constituted, and community health centres (CHC) and primary health centres (PHC) were put on alert.

The all-time highest temperature recorded in Taj City was 48.5 degrees on May 31, 1994.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Polls amid heat wave: 44 degrees likely in Rae Bareli, 43 in Lucknow

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On