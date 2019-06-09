No respite: Hot spell to continue in U.P

The mercury is on the rise again, with Thursday’s late night hailstorm not having given much relief . The Meteorological Centre, Lucknow has issued warning of heat wave conditions at isolated places over the state in the next 48 hours.

Banda remained hottest in the state with mercury soaring to 45.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Allahabad braced 45.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal. Orai sizzled at 45 degrees Celsius, Etawah at 44.8, Agra at 44.7 and Varanasi at 44.4 degrees Celsius.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was 41.3°C while minimum temperature was 28.3°C, both two degrees above normal. The relative humidity was high at 71% that made life difficult for people . The forecast is clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around 43 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively, said met director JP Gupta.

Even so, the hot spell has proved no deterrent for young schoolboys at a local cricket academy .

Shilpi Srivastava, a doting mother of one of the players said, "These days kids are crazy about cricket, more so with the World Cup going on. I have to force my son Shivanshu to stay inside, yet he runs off to play as soon as it's evening, even though it's still very hot outside."

But the rising temperature has a severe impact on those whose daily routine makes them stay outdoors. A traffic policeman near the Hazratganj roundabout could be seen fanning himself, while a pollution mask rested on his face.

“I always keep a separate bag for summer as it is impossible to go out in the sun. But then, as I have to attend college I keep two water bottles in the bag and also I cover my face and hands properly, applying sunscreen,” said Mohini Singh, (20), a student.

“In summer, I generally keep my freezer packed with ice-cream, cold drinks and fruit juices. So whenever I feel hot at least I can have anything cool without stepping out. I also drink a lot of water so that I do not feel dehydrated,” said Prasoon Tiwari, (21) student.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 01:36 IST