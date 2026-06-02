'No role for third party in India-Nepal border issue': MEA after Balen Shah's 'encroachment' comment

He added that approximately 98 per cent of the India–Nepal border has already been demarcated, adding that a few issues remain unresolved in certain sections.

Responding to a media query regarding Nepal PM Balendra Shah's ‘encroaching India’ remark, external affairs minister spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “All concerned parties should be clear that any bilateral matters between India and Nepal are to be resolved solely between the two countries, and there is no role for any third party in such matters,” news agency PTI reported.

India on Tuesday rejected any involvement of third parties in resolving its boundary dispute with Nepal, days after reports that Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah had sought the participation of China and the United Kingdom to address the long-standing issue.

“Approximately 98 per cent of the India–Nepal border has already been demarcated. However, a few issues remain unresolved in certain sections. This situation has arisen due to changes in the course of the Gandak River.”

“In addition, there are cases of cross-border encroachment and encroachments on no-man's land in some demarcated areas, which are currently being jointly mapped,” Jaiswal added.

What did Balendra Shah say? Jaiswal’s comments come after the rapper-turned-politician, Shah on Sunday said that apart from discussions with India on the Lipulekh Pass border dispute, Nepal was in touch with China and Britain as well.

"Since this problem dates from the time when British India left the region, it is our view that England should be involved in this matter," he said.

Also Read: 'Not only India': Nepal PM's ‘encroachment’ remark on Lipulekh Pass dispute ignites controversy at home

"You will be surprised to know a fact that I learnt only after becoming Prime Minister. It is not only India that has encroached on Nepalese territory, but Nepal has also encroached on Indian territory in many places," Shah said during his maiden appearance in the ongoing parliamentary session.

What is the border issue? Nepal and India have had an old boundary dispute over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani. India has consistently maintained that the territories are part of Uttarakhand.

The dispute gained renewed attention in 2020 when Nepal, under then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, strongly pushed its claims over the region amid rising domestic political pressure.

The issue escalated after Kathmandu released a revised political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura within Nepal’s borders. Nepal maintains that these areas belong to it under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty signed with British India.