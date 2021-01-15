IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'No room for doubt on Covid vaccine, ready to take the shot': Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo@PawarSpeaks)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo@PawarSpeaks)
india news

'No room for doubt on Covid vaccine, ready to take the shot': Sharad Pawar

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive is beginning from January 16.
READ FULL STORY
By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:14 PM IST

A day ahead of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that there is no need to cast doubts on Covid-19 vaccines approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI). He said that both the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are world class institutions, and if given a chance he would immediately take a vaccine shot.

“There is no need to cast doubt on vaccines as Pune’s Serum of Institute of India is a world class organization and so is Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech. In a way, they have also shown a path to the world hence I will not cast any doubt on them. In fact, I will immediately get a shot of Covid vaccine if given a chance,” said Pawar while speaking to reporters in South Mumbai.

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive is beginning from January 16.

Pawar’s statement is at variance with what party spokesperson and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik has said a few ago. Malik had said that the people have some doubts on the Covid-19 vaccine thus Prime Minister Narendra Modi should get himself inoculated first to allay their concerns.

On Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Bhupinder Singh Mann’s decision to recuse himself from the four-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court to discuss the contentious farm laws, Pawar said,“The decision made by the BKU chief indicates that complaints of the farmers are based on facts. However, a decision needs to be made over their agitation as farmer brothers are not willing to withdraw the protest despite the severe cold wave in Delhi.”

On Thursday, the NCP chief had questioned the composition of the committee appointed by the apex court on farm laws saying that the members of the committee have supported the three farm laws in the past and thus they do not have faith in the committee. He has also said that the committee should have been independent in a true sense.

The veteran leader also expressed surprise at governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari participating in a donation collection drive for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Friday.

“Organizing a donation drive is the right of an organization so I will not comment on that part but I read somewhere that the Governor (Bhagat Singh Koshyari) is also participating in a donation drive, which is strange, if true,” Pawar said.

“Governor is the head of a state and expected to work for everyone. It would be a wise decision, if he can avoid participating in events which could lead to the possibility of unnecessary debate or argument,” he explained, when asked further.

Earlier today, Koshyari attended Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan (donation collection drive) at the Poddareshwar Ram Mandir in Nagpur.

The donation collection drive for the Ram temple at Ayodhya began simultaneously all over the country on January 15 and it will run till February 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Congress won’t relent till Centre repeals ‘black’ laws, says Rahul

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:17 AM IST
“Congress will stand by the farmers in their protest as the three agricultural laws have been passed to destroy them, and help and benefit the big industrialists,” Rahul Gandhi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, elected representatives from the neighbouring villages in Sattari submitted a formal request to Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant asking him to shift the project elsewhere.(PTI/ File photo)
On Friday, elected representatives from the neighbouring villages in Sattari submitted a formal request to Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant asking him to shift the project elsewhere.(PTI/ File photo)
india news

After protests, Goa CM announces relocation of IIT project from Melaulim

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:04 AM IST
The decision caps more than six months of protests largely by the residents of Melaulim village who had refused to concede land and had set up a blockade at the entrance to the site refusing to allow government surveyors to enter the village to demarcate the land.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to people familiar with the matter, Amit Shah is scheduled to attend programmes in Bengal on January 30 and 31.(ANI)
According to people familiar with the matter, Amit Shah is scheduled to attend programmes in Bengal on January 30 and 31.(ANI)
india news

BJP leaders meet Shah over Bengal poll

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:54 AM IST
Bengal BJP leaders said that Friday’s meeting was held to review the Bengal poll preparedness against the backdrop of the report five central leaders prepared for Shah. Induction of leaders from the Trinamool Congress and other parties was also discussed at the meeting, said a BJP leader.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSP chief Mayawati also urged the Centre to accept all the demands of agitating farmers including repeal of the three farm laws(ANI photo)
BSP chief Mayawati also urged the Centre to accept all the demands of agitating farmers including repeal of the three farm laws(ANI photo)
india news

Will go it alone in Uttarakhand, UP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:45 AM IST
Mayawati, who turned 65 on Friday, said just like 2007, the BSP will form a government in Uttar Pradesh on its own in 2022. “I have never compromised with principles for the sake of getting power. All BSP workers must unitedly start preparing for these elections,” she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CBI FIR states that “in the case of SSPNML, R K Sangwan, who was previous investigating officer of the case, offered and paid a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh in cash on behalf of Mandeep Kaur to Inspector Kapil Dhankad”(HT PHOTO.)
The CBI FIR states that “in the case of SSPNML, R K Sangwan, who was previous investigating officer of the case, offered and paid a bribe of 10 lakh in cash on behalf of Mandeep Kaur to Inspector Kapil Dhankad”(HT PHOTO.)
india news

CBI ‘bribe-for-relief’ racket was running since 2018, finds probe

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:39 AM IST
The agency has identified bribes worth 55 lakh paid to two of its officers– Deputy Superintendent of Police , R K Rishi ( 30 lakh) and Inspector Kapil Dhankad ( 25 lakh) – in lieu of favours extended to at least three companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Adani group clinched the six airports — Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru — in a global competitive bid by offering the highest revenue share to the government.(MINT_PRINT)
The Adani group clinched the six airports — Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru — in a global competitive bid by offering the highest revenue share to the government.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Panel ignored advice on bidder: Officials

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:35 AM IST
The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2018 gave “in-principle” approval for leasing out six airports of the state-run Airports Authority of India through the public private partnership appraisal committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The drones executed an array of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled simulated offensive missions and close support tasks during the parade,” the army said in a statement.
“The drones executed an array of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled simulated offensive missions and close support tasks during the parade,” the army said in a statement.
india news

Army displays drone swarming prowess

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:24 AM IST
The army’s drone swarming capability is under development, though it has been tested for HADR roles, which are largely dropping medicines and essential items. The technology is being developed by the army in partnership with a Bengaluru-based start-up NewSpace Research and Technologies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army soldiers demonstrate a drone attack during the 73rd Army Day parade, in New Delhi on Friday.
Army soldiers demonstrate a drone attack during the 73rd Army Day parade, in New Delhi on Friday.
india news

Don’t test India’s patience, Army chief warns China

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:17 AM IST
General Manoj Mukund Naravane, in a media briefing on January 12, said the army was prepared to hold ground in eastern Ladakh “for as long as it takes” to achieve national objectives in case the ongoing military and diplomatic talks with China to reduce tensions are “prolonged”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepalese foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali, in India with a delegation that includes Nepal’s foreign and health secretaries, co-chaired a meeting of the bilateral joint commission with his counterpart S Jaishankar
Nepalese foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali, in India with a delegation that includes Nepal’s foreign and health secretaries, co-chaired a meeting of the bilateral joint commission with his counterpart S Jaishankar
india news

Kathmandu requests early provision of vaccines

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:07 AM IST
Both sides have worked closely to combat the pandemic, and the Nepalese side lauded India on its success in the production of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines and “requested for early provision of vaccines to Nepal”, the external affairs ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (right) interacts with soldiers deployed in the forward areas of Ladakh on January 12.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (right) interacts with soldiers deployed in the forward areas of Ladakh on January 12.
india news

Ladakh personnel may be among first from the force to get vaccine

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:58 AM IST
At least 12,000 doses of the vaccine have reached Ladakh of which around 4,000 have been earmarked for armed forces personnel to protect them from Covid-19, the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alok Kumar, treasurer of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra trust said in a letter given along with the money, the President has specified that the donation was in his personal capacity(PTI)
Alok Kumar, treasurer of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra trust said in a letter given along with the money, the President has specified that the donation was in his personal capacity(PTI)
india news

President Kovind donates Rs5 lakh for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:50 AM IST
VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar, Govind Dev Giri, the treasure of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust, and former bureaucrat Nripendra Misra, who heads the temple construction committee, were part of the delegation that met the President
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings showed the overall air quality index (AQI) in the Capital at 460, deteriorating from Thursday’s 429
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings showed the overall air quality index (AQI) in the Capital at 460, deteriorating from Thursday’s 429
india news

Delhi air in toxic zone, could get worse today

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:40 AM IST
Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), said the city-state was looking at the “first prolonged extreme air pollution event of 2021”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We suggested that the farmers form a smaller group with outside people who have expertise on the issue, but the unions rejected our suggestion,” agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said
"We suggested that the farmers form a smaller group with outside people who have expertise on the issue, but the unions rejected our suggestion,” agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said
india news

Ninth round of farm talks inconclusive

By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:09 AM IST
Like several earlier rounds of discussions, the farm unions demanded that the government commit to complete rollback of the laws. At Friday’s talks, the government proposed that the 41-member farmers’ delegation form a “smaller group” with “people who have expertise on laws”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With the assembly elections due in four months, Kerala finance minister TM Thomas Issac presented the last budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan government for now(PTI)
With the assembly elections due in four months, Kerala finance minister TM Thomas Issac presented the last budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan government for now(PTI)
india news

Kerala earmarks fund for mental health

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The state has earmarked Rs.64 crore for mental health programmes, usually a neglected sector. According to a survey conducted by the state mental health department last year, at least 15% of the youth between 18 and 25 years suffered from depression and other mental health problems.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Meghalaya CM Dr Mukul Sangma receiving a report from West Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner Dykes detailing the identified stock of fresh coal identified at the spot.(HT photo)
Former Meghalaya CM Dr Mukul Sangma receiving a report from West Jaintia Hills deputy commissioner Dykes detailing the identified stock of fresh coal identified at the spot.(HT photo)
india news

Ex-CM accuses ruling Meghalaya govt of encouraging illegal coal mining

By HT Correspondent, Shillong
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:15 AM IST
  • Sangma said the mineral, weighing truckloads, which were dumped in a scattered manner, were being tallied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP