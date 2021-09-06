‘No RT-PCR test required for fully vaccinated people visiting Kerala’: Air India

People who want to visit Kerala and have received both the shots of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, are no longer required to undergo an RT-PCR test. This was communicated by national carrier Air India on Twitter.

In its tweet with "Important update for Domestic Passengers" message, Air India said that no RT-PCR test report is required for those who are fully vaccinated. "Fully vaccinated passengers are required to carry valid vaccination certificate for both doses," the tweet on Sunday further said.

This comes even as the southern state is reporting a huge number of daily Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, Kerala reported 26,701 new Covid-19 cases and 74 deaths in a 24-hour span.

It is still the largest contributor in the over all Covid-19 tally of India, which recorded 38,948 fresh cases on Monday, according to Union health ministry data.

As per the office of Kerala health minister, the total death toll in the state reached 21,496 and the active caseload stands at 2,47,791.

As many as 28,900 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking cumulative recoveries to 39,37,996, the health department said. It added that 1,55,543 samples were tested between Saturday and Sunday with a test positivity rate of 17.17 per cent.

On September 4, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that Kerala will continue with its night curfew and Sunday lockdowns.