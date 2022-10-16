Home / India News / 'No shame': Kharge amid ‘remote-control’ allegations ahead of Congress president election

india news
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 05:13 PM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge was responding to a question about allegations that he would be the remote control of the Gandhi family on becoming the AICC president.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Mallikarjun Kharge during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Ballari.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A day before the much-talked about Congress presidential election, Mallikarjun Kharge, one of the candidates for the party's coveted post, on Sunday said he would have no shame in taking the advice and support of the Gandhi family in running the party affairs - if he becomes its chief.

“Just because we (Congress) lost a few elections, saying such a thing (against Gandhis) is not right. They have done good for this country, and their advice will benefit the party, so I will definitely seek their advice and support. There is no shame in it. If something benefits from your (media) advice, I will take it as well. They have worked for this party and taking their advice is my duty,” news agency PTI quoted Kharge as saying.

The veteran leader will take on Shashi Tharoor on Monday for the post of AICC chief, as the Congress gets set to have a non-Gandhi president in more than 24 years.

According to Kharge, he is the “delegates’ candidate” in the polls to the party’s highest post.

“They say such things as there is nothing else to tell. The BJP indulges in such a campaign and others follow it. Sonia Gandhi has worked for 20 years in the organisation…Rahul Gandhi was also president…they have struggled for the party and put their strength for its growth,” Kharge told reporters in Bengaluru.

Kharge said the Nehru-Gandhi family has contributed immensely and sacrificed for India from Jawaharlal Nehru to Indira Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi.

The member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka opted to avoid making any direct comments on Tharoor.

“I don’t want to get into any controversy, he (Tharoor) is saying his thoughts, I don’t want to debate on his thoughts. I’m sharing my thoughts. It is our organisation or a family matter. He has the right to say what he wants to, similarly I too have. It is an internal friendly fight,” Kharge said, to a question about his message for Tharoor.

Kharge said in Karnataka, “the Congress will 100 per cent come back to power”. “Our leaders are working hard. They (BJP-RSS) are misusing autonomous bodies and government machinery here,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

