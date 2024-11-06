Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No slowdown in procurement of paddy: Food minister

ByZia Haq, New Delhi
Nov 06, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Union food and consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said the Union government was rapidly procuring paddy from farmers in Punjab,.

Union food and consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said the Union government was rapidly procuring paddy from farmers in Punjab, rejecting allegations from a section of cultivators and traders that the pace of purchases for federal stocks, a key source of farm income, had been slow.

The Food Corporation of India, the Centre’s main grain-handling arm, and its partner agencies in the state have procured 9.4 million tonne of paddy out of the 10 million tonne brought to markets by growers till November 4, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said (HT Photo)
The Food Corporation of India, the Centre’s main grain-handling arm, and its partner agencies in the state have procured 9.4 million tonne of paddy out of the 10 million tonne brought to markets by growers till November 4, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said (HT Photo)

The Food Corporation of India, the Centre’s main grain-handling arm, and its partner agencies in the state have procured 9.4 million tonne of paddy out of the 10 million tonne brought to markets by growers till November 4, the minister said. Procurement refers to the government’s purchases of foodgrains at federally fixed floor prices.

“The commitment of the central government is to achieve the targeted procurement estimate of 18.4 million tonne in Punjab and the government will procure every single grain brought to mandis (markets) by the farmers,” Joshi told reporters, launching fresh sales of subsidized wheat flour and rice marketed under the Bharat brand.

Bharat Atta (wheat) will be sold for 30 per kg while the price of Bharat Rice has been fixed at 34 per kg. “Direct interventions through retail sale of basic food items under the government’s Bharat Brand have helped in maintaining stable price regime,” the minister said.

A week ago, the minister said there was no slowdown in procurement but the operations were delayed due to torrential rains in Punjab, which contributes the most quantity of cereals to the government’s stockpile.

Farmers in Punjab had blockaded roads in parts of the state, alleging a slowdown in the Centre’s purchase of grains, citing overflowing granaries and shortage of storage space. The government denied there was any shortage of warehouses.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //