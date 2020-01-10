e-paper
‘No takers for your malware’: Indian envoy to UN hits out at Pakistan

Syed Akbaruddin made the comments at a ministerial-level open debate at the UN Security Council (UNSC) after Pakistan's Munir Akram spoke about Jammu and Kashmir.

india Updated: Jan 10, 2020 08:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akbaruddin also stressed upon the UNSC as “part of the political toolkit” to address ongoing and future threats to global peace and security.
Akbaruddin also stressed upon the UNSC as "part of the political toolkit" to address ongoing and future threats to global peace and security.
         

India’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, called out Pakistan for “peddling falsehoods” as the neighbouring country said New Delhi could initiate a “military adventure” against it.

Syed Akbaruddin made the comments at a ministerial-level open debate at the UN Security Council (UNSC) after Pakistan’s Munir Akram spoke about Jammu and Kashmir.

Akram’s had said unilateral measures imposed on Jammu and Kashmir was “a first step” in India’s efforts to suppress Muslims and claims that normalcy has been restored “false and duplicitous”, according to the statement released by the UN.

The Pakistani envoy said India has issued new political maps, laying claim not only to Jammu and Kashmir but Pakistan-administered Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and accused India of violating the ceasefire 3000 times along the Line of Control in 2019.

According to the statement on the global body’s site, Munir said while Pakistan does not want war with India, if attacked, it will respond resolutely. He also called on the UNSC and the secretary-general to prevent such an outcome by enabling Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination.

India’s response to Pakistan’s accusations was sharp.

“One delegation that epitomises the dark arts has yet again displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain,” he said.

“My simple response to that delegation, the delegation of Pakistan, is even though it is late, neighbour heal thyself of your malaise. There are no takers here for malware,” he added.

Akbaruddin also stressed upon the UNSC as “part of the political toolkit” to address ongoing and future threats to global peace and security.

“The answer to the crises the Council faces lies in invoking and working through Charter provisions that provide for reform and change. We need a Council that is representative of current global realities, credible, and legitimate, rather than one that rests merely on the claim that it existed at the inception,” Akbaruddin said.

