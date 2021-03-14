No technical link between Israel embassy blast, Ambani security scare: Officials
Counter-terrorism agencies have found no link between the improvised explosive device (IED) blasted outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on January 29 and the explosive-laden sports utility vehicle found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani a month later on February 25. While in both cases, a non-existent organisation called Jaish-ul-Hind has taken responsibility for the cyber message posted in case of Mumbai, the agencies have informed the government that there is no technical link between the two cases. “The posting of the message on February 27 night on Telegram messaging app in the Mumbai case with Jaish-ul-Hind taking responsibility is an after-thought. The Mumbai case has no link with IED blast outside Israel embassy,” said a former Mumbai Police commissioner.
Also read | Iran rejects allegations linking it to blast outside Israeli embassy
Investigators have traced the Mumbai message to a phone number used by Indian Mujahideen terrorist Tehseen Akhtar, who is currently lodged in high-security Tihar Jail. While serious questions are being raised as to how a known jihadist had access to a smartphone in Tihar Jail, CT agencies are quite clear that there is no revival of the IM group even though its founders—Riyaz and Iqbal Bhatkal—are active in Karachi. It is not very clear whether another founder member Amir Raza Khan is dead or alive but he was last sighted in Karachi two years ago. Tehseen Akhtar was the head of the Ranchi module of IM, which was responsible for targeting the election rally of then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi at Gandhi maidan in Patna on October 27, 2013.
According to the agencies, the Mumbai case is a local affair while the Israel embassy bomb blast has cyber markers in Syria and Afghanistan. Even in this case, the so-called Jaish-ul-Hind group is a cyber creation to off-track the investigation with Islamists known to constantly change the name like Jundallah or Ansar-ul-Hind etc.
Also read | Govt upgrades probe into Israel embassy blast after Iran link. NIA moves in
While the IED used in the Israel embassy attack was remotely triggered through a line of sight device, there was no detonator found in the parked SUV in Mumbai. This means that Mumbai was just to scare perhaps part of an extortion racket with incarcerated IM terrorists trying to revive the homegrown terror by taking responsibility for the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 farm labourers killed, 7 injured as truck rams auto rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh
- The labourers from Layan Tanda, a tribal hamlet, were travelling to Kanumolu village in Bapulapadu block to harvest paddy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh health minister says state seriously considering allowing Covaxin
- Chhattisgarh asked the Centre earlier this year to halt the supply of Covaxin to the state, claiming its phase-3 clinical trials had not been completed and the results had not been published.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power consumption grows 16.5% in first 12 days of March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No technical link between Israel embassy blast, Ambani security scare: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army asks CBI to probe alleged malpractices in officers' selection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pi Day 2021: What is it and why it is celebrated on March 14?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex Food Corporation of India official’s properties attached in graft case
- Even after his suspension from 2009 to 2012, he was posted in the enforcement and vigilance squad in CAPD Department, which indicated his influence and a possible nexus with other officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India adds 25,317 fresh cases, highest this year; recoveries over 10.9 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur CM allocates agriculture machinery to farmers, financial aid to artisans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Ahead of polls, farmers’ unions start anti-BJP campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal assembly elections: Amit Shah to hold rallies; TMC may release manifesto
- Amit Shah will address three rallies in 2 days ahead of the first phase of polls on March 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze: Encounter specialist, high-profile arrests and stint with politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Maharashtra's Thane adds 1,169 new Covid-19 cases, 6 more deaths
SC orders probe into alleged threat to judge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police interrogate Bhatkal aide in Ambani threat case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox