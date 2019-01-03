No tie-ups, Jana Sena to contest all 175 seats in Andhra, says Pawan Kalyan

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced that his Jana Sena Party would contest all the 175 assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh in the coming elections refuting talk of any alliance.

His announcement came following reports that Jana Sena was negotiating with the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for an alliance and would soon strike a seat sharing deal.

Speaking to media at the party office in Vijayawada, Pawan said Jana Sena would go alone in the state elections and there would be no alliance with any other party.

He, however, added that “we shall consider working with the Left parties”.

Pawan alleged that some vested interests were spreading rumours that Jana Sena had entered into an alliance with the TDP.

“Some others spread the talk that we have already forged an alliance with the YSR Congress party and that we have been allotted a certain number of seats. All this is only to confuse the people and the party cadre so as to demoralise us,” he said.

Asking people not to believe rumours spread by the ruling party and the opposition party, he said in the 2014 elections, he had to support the TDP-BJP combine keeping in view the interests of the Andhra Pradesh.

“But now, we have decided to contest in all the 175 seats. We are not craving for power immediately, but are aiming at setting a new trend in politics that would sustain for the next 25 years,” he said.

Pawan said his party would encourage young leadership in the elections, while utilising the services of experienced politicians. “Women and youth would be given priority in the distribution of party tickets. We shall show a new direction to the state in the coming years,” he asserted.

