No trust between leaders of Cong-JD(S) coalition, says BS Yeddyurappa

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, 76, spoke to Sunetra Choudhury about the crisis in the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in the state and his chances of becoming the chief minister once again. Edited excerpts:

What do you have to say about the BJP being the mastermind of the political rebellion in the ruling coalition?

My party leaders and I are repeatedly saying that the BJP has nothing to do with this political development. I once again say that internal quarrels in the JD(S)-Congress set-up has led to the present situation. There is no trust left between the leaders of the ruling coalition. I suggest you recollect how more than 20 members of the Congress had previously expressed their ire against CM HD Kumaraswamy.

Will you go push for polls if the government falls, or will the BJP stake claim with added numbers?

I categorically state that there will be no elections as there are still four years left in the tenure of this assembly. Elections will be a burden on state exchequer. Definitely, the BJP will explore the constitutional provisions once the present government collapses. I don’t know the next move of the legislators who have quit the Congress and the JD(S). How can I speculate on this score?

Are you set to be next chief minister of Karnataka?

It is too premature to reply... The legislators and my party high-command will decide.

Is Congress leader DK Shivakumar the main obstacle in your path to forming a government?

In what way is DK Shivakumar connected to us and our future formation of the government? However, he is acting too smart and resorting to illegal ways, such as entering the speaker’s chamber and tearing off the resignation paper of a Congress legislator.

What is the advice the Centre has given you on the developments?

Why should the Centre advise us on each and every matter? Whenever the situation warrants, we will seek the central leadership’s opinion. One thing is clear, the central party always supports the state party’s endeavours and plans.

The Congress says that you hijacked the independent Member of Parliament H Nagesh. How do you respond?

Making such baseless and wild allegations against me by rival party leaders has become a habit for them.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 05:49 IST