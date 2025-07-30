India’s Tsunami Warning Centre, operated by INCOIS, has confirmed that the powerful seismic activity in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula poses no threat to the Indian mainland or the broader Indian Ocean region. A tsunami hazard zone sign is seen near a beach in El Segundo, California, on January 15, 2022. A massive 8.7 earthquake off Russia's far east has prompted tsunami warnings of waves up to three meters possibly hitting the coasts of Russia and Hawaii, US authorities warned late on July 29, 2025.(AFP)

This comes a massive 8.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Russia's Far East in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering tsunami warnings across several Pacific nations including the United States, Japan, and New Zealand.

While INCOIS noted that the earthquake measured at 8.7, USGS has updated its preliminary readings of the earthquake off the coast of Kamchatka this and has classified it at a magnitude 8.8 quake. Follow Tsunami warning live updates.

According to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), “There is no tsunami threat to India or the Indian Ocean region in connection with this earthquake,” a statement said.

The agency clarified that despite the strength of the quake and subsequent alerts sounding across the northern Pacific, Indian coastal regions remain safe.

Indian consulate in San Francisco issues safety advisory

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in tsunami-affected regions — particularly California, other US West Coast states, and Hawaii — to remain cautious.

“Indian nationals in California, other US West Coast states, and Hawaii are advised to take the following steps:

Monitor official alerts from US authorities

Move to higher ground immediately if a tsunami alert is issued

Avoid coastal areas

Be prepared for emergencies and keep devices fully charged,” the advisory read.

The consulate also released a helpline number for emergency assistance: +1-415-483-6629.

Sirens, evacuations in Hawaii

Following the quake, tsunami alert sirens were activated in Honolulu, prompting many residents to evacuate to higher ground. The US National Tsunami Warning Center and local emergency agencies across the Pacific have been issuing real-time updates.

Japanese and US authorities are continuing to monitor wave patterns and assess possible landfall threats.

While there has been no confirmation of significant damage or casualties so far, alerts remain in effect for coastal areas.