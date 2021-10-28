No Wankhede arrest without notice: Maharashtra govt to high court

Sameer Wankhede, the Mumbai zonal chief of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), whose alleged motives and methods have come under scrutiny of his own agency and the Mumbai Police sought and received protection from arrest from the Bombay high court on Thursday.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday assured the court that no coercive action would be taken against the 42-year-old Indian Revenue Service officer without issuing him three working days advance notice.

Public prosecutor Aruna Pai, who represented the state, informed the division bench of justice Nitin Jamdar and justice Sarang Kotwal that the Mumbai police has received four complaints against Wankhede, including one from Prabhakar Sail, a panch (procedural investigation document) witness in the NCB’s cruise ship drug raid case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested along with several others.

Pai said the Mumbai police are conducted only a preliminary enquiry and assured the court that they will not take any coercive action against Wankhede without issuing him three working days advance notice.

Wankhede on Thursday, filed a petition, seeking a direction that all / any FIR(s) registered or proposed to be registered by the state government against him in relation to allegations of corruption be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation or the National Investigating Agency in view of “the malice, mala fides and ulterior motives of the political party in power in the state”.

Interestingly, even the vigilance unit of NCB has launched an enquiry into Sail’s allegations. Wankhede has also not satisfactorily explained the presence of Kiran Gosavi, a private detective, during the raid on the cruise ship during which the arrests were made despite no drugs being found on Khan’s person.

Members of the ruling regime in Maharashtra, including a sitting minister and members of the ruling party have unleashed an open tirade against the petitioner, sought to initiate a series of FIRs against him and have already pronounced a decision through television interviews, Twitter and other social media posts that the petitioner is guilty of offences of corruption etc. and hence any “investigation” conducted by any State agency will be vitiated by mala fides, and would be a gross abuse of the principles of a free and fair investigation, Wamkhede claimed in his petition.

His reference is to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik who has been scathing in his criticism of Wankhede.

Maintaining that he is a decorated officer and has clean track record of 15 years service to his credit, Wankhede’s petition added that ever since he began investigation in the cruise drug raid case, he has been systematically made the target of public vilification and private harassment by vested interests using the powerful medium of persons holding public office in the very government of the day which has ultimately forced him to approach the high court.

Wankhede’s decision to rush to the court came after the Mumbai police started inquiring into the complaints received against the NCB officer

Sail, one of the witnesses cited by the NCB for the raid, filed an affidavit sworn before a notary on October 23, alleged that he overheard his former employer Kiran Gosavi, also a witness in the Aryan Khan-cruise drug case, talking to a person about settling the matter for ₹18 crore and that amount of ₹8 crore would be required to be paid to Wankhede.

Sail, who said that he worked as the bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi, also a witness in the Aryan Khan-cruise drug case, claimed that the NCB officers led by Wankhede got him to sign on blank papers that were later filled up by them.

Sail’s statement was recorded by a special police team set up to probe the six complaints including four against Wankhede. “He has shared all details to substantiate his claims,” Sail’s lawyer Tushar Khandare said on Wednesday.

...