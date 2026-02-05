No water, food, toilets: Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic jam ends after 32 hours of chaos

Traffic on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway resumed early Thursday, nearly 32 hours after a tanker carrying highly inflammable propylene gas overturned near the Adoshi tunnel in the Khandala ghat section, triggering a gridlock that left thousands of commuters stranded for over a day. Traffic piled up for kilometres on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway following a propylene gas tanker accident near Adoshi tunnel. (HT Photo)

Authorities completed the gas transfer and removal of the overturned tanker before resuming the traffic around 2am. The traffic was initially slow due to a truck breakdown near Malavli and congestion caused by stationary heavy vehicles near Kamshet. The traffic stabilised hours later amid heavy police presence and active regulation at key choke points.

Officials said the volume of vehicles was lower than usual, with many choosing to defer or alter plans. “Traffic has gained normalcy, but the number of vehicles is less than on a regular day as several people postponed their journeys,” a highway police officer said.

The traffic gridlock was one of the longest in the history of the 94.5-kilometre-long Mumbai–Pune Expressway. It stretched into its second day on Wednesday, leaving commuters stranded without access to toilets, drinking water, or food.

On Tuesday, traffic began to pile up around 5.15 pm after the tanker, on its way to Gujarat's Surat from Kochi in Kerala, overturned and triggered a major gas leak, forcing authorities to shut down the entire Mumbai-bound carriageway as a precaution.

The tanker lost control on a downward slope. Highway Police Superintendent Tanaji Chikhale said the operation was extremely sensitive due to the nature of the gas. “Public safety was our top priority. Every step—from stopping traffic to gas transfer and tanker removal—was carried out with utmost caution and coordination,” he said.

The prolonged disruption impacted public transport, with several bus services between Pune and Mumbai cancelled, leaving passengers stranded at terminals and along the highway.

Pune resident Nilay Oza, who was among those stranded, said the lack of clarity added to the distress. “We did not know when the road would reopen. It was exhausting, but we understood the risk involved. The situation could have been far worse."

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry and directed Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to submit a report along with recommendations to deal with such emergencies.

Emergency response teams and a specialised chemical response team from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited were rushed to the spot. The containment was delayed due to high gas pressure inside the tanker and damage to its valves.

On average, 100,000 vehicles use the expressway daily between Mumbai and Pune. The Mumbai-bound jam stretched 10 to 12 km. Several motorists said they rationed water, skipped meals, and sat inside vehicles for hours. Elderly passengers complained of dehydration, body pain, and anxiety.