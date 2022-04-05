Nodal agency on cybercrime on Panel’s radar

The parliamentary committee on information and technology on Monday questioned central government officials regarding setting up of a nodal agency to address concerns regarding the surge in cybercrimes, people familiar with the matter said.

“The process to set up the agency began nearly nine years ago,” said a person familiar with the matter. “The panel wanted to be apprised of what the Centre was doing to expedite the process.”

The panel, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met the officials from the ministries of electronics and information technology, and home affairs.

Both the ministries apprised the panel of the several government departments and organisations that are already working to address cybercrime, said the person.