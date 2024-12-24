The central government’s decision to abolish the ‘no-detention policy’ for classes five and eight has drawn varied responses from school principals and parents in Delhi, where the Directorate of Education had already implemented similar changes for the 2024-25 academic session. ‘No-detention’ scrapping draws mixed responses

Under the December 16 notification, students failing these classes will get one chance to retake exams within two months, with those failing the re-test required to repeat the class.

School leaders largely support the move, seeing it as a way to strengthen academic foundations. “This is definitely a good and prompt decision since all kids being promoted was creating issues in the higher classes,” said Tania Joshi, principal of the Indian School. She noted that students often struggle in class IX due to weak foundations when facing the possibility of failure for the first time.

Asha Prabhakar, principal of Bal Bharti Public School, Noida, and chairperson of National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), sees both benefits and drawbacks. While acknowledging potential improvements in academic standards and board exam performance, she highlighted three concerns: increased student stress, the need to consider subject-specific strengths, and possible higher dropout rates in rural areas.

Parents remain divided on the policy change. Aprajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents’ Association, supported the move, emphasizing the importance of early intervention: “There are students who used to get promoted to higher classes but had no proper conceptions of the subjects. This needs to be checked and rectified at younger levels.”

However, parent Nitin Gupta worried about excessive pressure on younger students. “The real point of the younger classes is to learn without the pressure. However, this will surely impact the mental health of students.”

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School, who participated in the Delhi government’s policy formulation, offered a nuanced perspective. “Detention should not be seen as a reflection of a child’s incapability. Instead, it should be viewed as an opportunity for constructive assessment and feedback, empowering the child to achieve their full potential in alignment with their unique capabilities.”

The notification amends the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2010, allowing states and Union Territories to conduct regular examinations in classes 5 and 8, with provisions for additional instruction and re-examination opportunities.