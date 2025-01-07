Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida administration makes women trainers mandatory in gyms, pools: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 07, 2025 12:03 PM IST

To ensure women's safety, Noida administration has made it mandatory for all gyms, yoga centers, and swimming pools to employ female trainers.

In a bid to make gyms more accessible and safe for women, the Noida administration has made it mandatory for all the gyms to have women trainers, reported Times of India.

Gym trainers in Noida will also need to carry Aadhaar Cards for identification under the new directions(Representational)
Gym trainers in Noida will also need to carry Aadhaar Cards for identification under the new directions(Representational)

The same obligation goes for all the swimming pools and yoga centres too, the report added.

The move comes after the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission issued safety proposals in November 2024, which included employing female staff at boutiques to take measurements of women and installing CCTVs at salons, gyms and any other establishment where women have to interact with male staff and vice versa for surveillance.

However, the order issued by the Noida administration only covers gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools, according to the report. It also mentions that the order was passed on January 5, 2025 and requires the concerned establishments to make necessary hirings within two days.

The order also makes it compulsory for gyms and other concerned establishments to have their trainers carry Aadhaar cards to ensure identification and install CCTVs and digital video recorders for surveillance.

UP women panel’s suggestions

In November 2024, UP’s women panel issued some guidelines and proposals to ensure women’s safety in public spaces and make such spaces more accessible for them. The proposals included not letting men take measurements of women in boutiques or tailor shops, not letting them cut women’s hair without their consent and not letting them train women in gyms.

The steps were taken to save women from “bad touch” of male employees at such places. "There have been increasing complaints of 'bad touch' by male trainers in gyms and in women's boutiques where tailors who take measurements are mostly male," Babita Chauhan, chairperson of the UP women's body, had told PTI.

Talking about how women need to be safe at places accessible to everyone, especially at gyms, she said, “For women who go to the gym, my only request is that the gym owner should keep a trainer, but there should be a female trainer too.”

The suggestions also included having either a female teacher or security guard in school buses.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On