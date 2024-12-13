Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida building projects without clearances not to proceed with construction: NGT

PTI |
Dec 13, 2024 03:43 PM IST

Noida building projects without clearances not to proceed with construction: NGT

New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal has directed that building projects in Greater Noida and Noida, not having the requisite clearances, will not be allowed to proceed with the construction activities.

Noida building projects without clearances not to proceed with construction: NGT
Noida building projects without clearances not to proceed with construction: NGT

The green body was hearing a plea regarding the alleged unauthorised and illegal construction of houses, shops and other commercial and residential complexes in Greater Noida and Noida, which violated environmental norms.

The plea also alleged that some realtors were illegally extracting the topsoil, besides operating unauthorised borewells.

In an order dated December 9, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "Authorities concerned have filed their replies which reveal that some of the project proponents are continuing with the construction without obtaining Consent to Establish , Consent to Operate and Environmental Clearance ."

"Since it has been submitted that large-scale illegal construction without following environmental norms is in progress, therefore, we direct that till the next date of hearing, concerned authorities of the state and pollution control board will ensure that a project requiring EC/CTE/CTO but not heaving these clearances are not permitted to proceed with the construction illegally till it complies with all the requisite environmental norms and clearances," said the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel.

The tribunal also directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board to prevent illegal plotting in the area falling in the floodplain zones.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel, Akash Vashishtha argued that a large part of Greater Noida had illegal townships, villas and apartments.

"We have placed extensive material on record to demonstrate how huge constructions are coming up every day. Photographs show how electricity poles are being erected in illegal colonies and borewells are being dug without the mandatory no objection certificates ," he said.

The petition filed by BJP leader and former Municipal Corporator Rajendra Tyagi lists 56 villages of Greater Noida and 18 villages in Noida having unauthorised colonies and townships.

It alleges that over 20,000 hectares of fertile arable farmlands in Greater Noida have been usurped while more than 20,000 hectares of land in Noida is being used for illegal plotting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On