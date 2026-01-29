Noida couple dies after consuming poison, 3 children hospitalised, police cite family dispute

A couple in Noida died after allegedly consuming poison following a family dispute, while their three children have been hospitalised, officials said. Three children of the couple were also poisened including, including a 10-year-old, an eight-year-old, and four year-old. (Representational Image)

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in Sadullapur village under the Ecotech-3 police station limits in Greater Noida.

The deceased has been identified as Shravan and his wife Neelam, natives of Prayagraj district who were currently residing in the area, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

Police reportedly said that the family of five consumed poison due to family-related issues and were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared the couple dead.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination after completion of legal formalities, the police added.

While the three children, a 10-year-old, an eight-year-old, and four year-old, were hospitalised and are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

Further legal proceedings are underway, they added.

In a similar incident, earlier this month, a 35-year-old man allegedly poisoned his three minor children to death and then died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district.

The incident came to light when the grandmother of the children came to the residence. The man, who was married to a 32-year-old woman, was reportedly under severe mental stress after his wife died by suicide on August 16 following prolonged health issues.

Police said he spoke to several friends late Wednesday night to convey New Year greetings, with call records showing his last call was made around midnight.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly poisoned his wife and two children by giving them a drink laced with a toxic substance before consuming it himself at his workplace in Delhi’s Sangam Park. The two children died during treatment, and the man died later in the evening.