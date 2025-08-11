Bitten, slapped, hit with toy bat: Minor caretaker assaults 15-month-old at Noida daycare

A 15-month-old girl child was allegedly slapped, bitten on her thighs, and hit with a plastic bat by a 16-year-old caretaker at a daycare in Noida’s Sector 137, police said on Friday. Minor caretaker from Noida daycare allegedly assaulted the 15-moth-old toddler by slapping, biting, and hitting with a plastic bat.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Police said the complainant is a homemaker. She lives in a housing society in Noida with her husband, who works in the IT department of a UK-based multinational company, and their daughter.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, came to light on Thursday when the child’s mother noticed the injuries and took her to a hospital. The accused caretaker was taken into police custody.

Minor caretaker bit the toddler on thighs

After the doctor's visit, the couple confronted with the daycare authorities following which a CCTV footage came to light. The video showed the teen caretaker, slapping the child, pushing her, biting her thighs, and hitting her with a plastic bat.

“When I confronted the caretaker and the daycare director, they misbehaved with me and verbally abused me,” the toddler’s mother said in her FIR. “When my daughter was screaming during the assault, no one came to help her.”

“While changing the toddler’s clothes on Thursday, the mother noticed two marks on each thigh. Suspecting a skin infection, she took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed they were bite marks,” said Vinod Kumar Mishra, station house officer (SHO), Sector 142.

A case was registered Thursday night at Sector 142 police station under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (assault or use of criminal force), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Caretaker claims assault was unprovoked

Police said the toddler had been enrolled at the daycare for two hours daily for learning and play activities over the past two months. “Three teachers and one caretaker—the suspect—are employed by the daycare director, Charu, who claimed she was unaware of the incident,” Mishra said.

The accused is a resident of Shahdara in Sector 142 and was hired about two weeks ago.

When questioned, the caretaker allegedly told police: “I was playing with her and suddenly bit her without any reason.” However, a senior officer said the toddler’s persistent crying irritated the caretaker, prompting the assault.

Police said about 40 children are enrolled at the daycare and no earlier assault complaints have been reported. “The investigation is underway, and no arrest has been made yet,” the SHO added.