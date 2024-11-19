Noida, Greater Noida schools closed, to go online as GRAP-4 imposed after AQI turns ‘severe plus’ in Delhi

Amid rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR region, Gautam Buddha Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday ordered closure of physical classes up to 12th standard till November 23. Commuters step out in a foggy winter morning amid rising air pollution in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh /Hindustan Times)

The district administration, in its order, said that Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi has crossed the 450 mark, falling into the ‘severe plus’ category since the evening of November 17.

The order added that in response to the deteriorating air quality and to address it, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas has invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan.

“In view of the above, all schools of the district Gautam Buddha Nagar are directed to adhere to action enlisted under Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan. Accordingly, it is directed that all schools shall discontinue physical classes from pre-school to Class 12th till November 23 and conduct classes in online mode only,” district magistrate directed.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe', and above 450 'severe plus'.

'Severe' air quality can have an adverse effect on both healthy individuals and people who already have medical conditions.

Delhi's hazardous air quality took center stage at COP29, with experts highlighting the serious health risks posed by air pollution and urging immediate global action.

Aarti Khosla, Director of Climate Trends, pointed out that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) had reached dangerously high levels, with some areas reporting particulate pollution above 1,000 micrograms per cubic meter. She emphasized that pollution stems from multiple sources, including black carbon, ozone, burning fossil fuels, and farm fires, and called for comprehensive solutions to address all these contributors.

In response to the worsening air quality in Delhi, Delhi University has also announced a shift to online classes until November 23, while Jawaharlal Nehru University will continue with online classes until November 22.