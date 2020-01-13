Noida, Lucknow to have police commissioners; will help in crime control, says top cop

india

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 13:11 IST

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved the proposal to set up police commissioner system in state capital Lucknow and Noida.

“The biggest step towards police reform has been taken by our government today. Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved proposal to setup police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement at a press conference in Lucknow on Monday.

An ADG-level officer will be the police commissioner of Lucknow and Noida, Adityanath further said.

He also said that two women officers of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) ranks each are being deployed to curb crimes against women in the new police commissionerates.

The chief minister asserted that the new system will help in improving law and order situation in the state.

Adityanath also announced that two new police stations will come up in Noida.

Uttar Pradesh Police chief OP Singh welcomed the decision. “There will be an exchange of smart and sensitive policing, effective policing and integrated policing through this. It will further help in crime control,” said Singh.

The commissionerate system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to IPS officers of the Inspector General of Police (IG) rank posted as commissioners.