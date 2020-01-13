e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / India News / Noida, Lucknow to have police commissioners; will help in crime control, says top cop

Noida, Lucknow to have police commissioners; will help in crime control, says top cop

Adityanath also announced that two new police stations will come up in Noida.

india Updated: Jan 13, 2020 13:11 IST
HT Correspondent & Agencies
HT Correspondent & Agencies
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference in Lucknow on Monday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI Photo)
         

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved the proposal to set up police commissioner system in state capital Lucknow and Noida.

“The biggest step towards police reform has been taken by our government today. Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved proposal to setup police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the announcement at a press conference in Lucknow on Monday.

An ADG-level officer will be the police commissioner of Lucknow and Noida, Adityanath further said.

He also said that two women officers of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) ranks each are being deployed to curb crimes against women in the new police commissionerates.

The chief minister asserted that the new system will help in improving law and order situation in the state.

Adityanath also announced that two new police stations will come up in Noida.

Uttar Pradesh Police chief OP Singh welcomed the decision. “There will be an exchange of smart and sensitive policing, effective policing and integrated policing through this. It will further help in crime control,” said Singh.

The commissionerate system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to IPS officers of the Inspector General of Police (IG) rank posted as commissioners.

tags
top news
Prez Macron raised Kashmir with PM Modi, France says following issue ‘closely’
Prez Macron raised Kashmir with PM Modi, France says following issue ‘closely’
In clear rejection of NRC, Nitish Kumar points to PM Modi’s clarification
In clear rejection of NRC, Nitish Kumar points to PM Modi’s clarification
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives: Report
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives: Report
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Sena’s Sanjay Raut keeps up attack over Shivaji book, asks BJP to clarify link
Sena’s Sanjay Raut keeps up attack over Shivaji book, asks BJP to clarify link
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news