Noida man arrested for forging son's documents to shield him in rape-murder case

A man was arrested in Noida on Monday for allegedly forging a transfer certificate (TC) to claim his son was a juvenile when he was arrested in a 2016 rape and murder case. Man arrested in Noida for forging a transfer certificate in a 2016 rape and murder case. (Representational image)

Police said Mohanlal, the accused, had colluded with school principal Nathuram to forge a transfer certificate for his son. Nathuram is currently on the run, and teams have been formed to apprehend him.

In 2016, Mohanlal's son was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a teenager in the Ecotech-3 police station area of Greater Noida, police said.

The victim who was 17-year-old then was alone in her rented home in Greater Noida when the sexual assault and murder took place, said police.

The accused had visited her, raped her, and when she screamed, he strangled her with a piece of cloth before dumping her body in a nearby vacant plot, police said.

Police also revealed that Mohanlal collaborated with Nathuram, the principal of a school in Kanpur Dehat to fabricate a transfer certificate for his son, falsely claiming he was a juvenile during the incident.

Using this certificate, the court had placed his son in Noida's Phase 2 correction home. In the trial to determine the age, the accused's father told the Juvenile Justice Board that his son was born on February 10, 2000 and had completed up to Class 8 at a private school.

His father also presented the marksheet to verify this. The board later summoned the school principal, who confirmed the birth date.

The girl's family submitted the correct documents to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), prompting an investigation that uncovered Mohanlal's attempt to forge the transfer certificate and help his son avoid harsher punishment, police said in its statement.

Mohanlal was arrested on Monday, and efforts were being made to trace Nathuram, with teams formed accordingly, police said.



