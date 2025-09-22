Noida man held for stabbing wife to death over alleged affair

A 36-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district on Sunday morning, suspecting her of cheating on him, police said. According to police, the incident took place at Rampur Fatehpur village in the Dadri area. The accused, Sonu Sharma, has been taken into custody.(Representative image)

During interrogation, Sharma told that he suspected that his wife was cheating on him, which led to an argument, during which he stabbed her, a police spokesperson said.

The victim has been identified as Chanchal Sharma (28). The couple, married eight years ago and lived in a rented house in the village, the spokesperson said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and a forensic team inspected the spot, police said.