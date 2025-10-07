Noida Police questions Ajeet Bharti over social media posts following shoe-hurling attempt at CJ Gavai

The Noida Police on Tuesday questioned social media influencer Ajeet Bharti over his comments against Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, a day after an advocate attempted to hurl a shoe at the topmost judge. Ajeet Bharti in a video clip going viral from his YouTube channel.(YT)

Bharti, however, claimed that he was summoned to the police station in connection with his recent social media posts, according to news agency PTI.

"He was called for an inquiry regarding his recent post on 'X'. He has not been arrested in connection with the incident," an officer at Sector 58 police station told PTI. The police officials said further inquiry into the matter is underway.

The right-wing influencer, who has over a million followers on his X and YouTube, has allegedly made several remarks targeting the CJI's caste and levelled accusations against him.

After the questioning, Bharti took to social media platform X and said he was "fine" and clarified that he had neither been arrested nor was in police custody.

Bharti, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar who identifies himself as a media personality, has been known for courting controversies over his objectionable remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, among others.

The questioning comes after Rakesh Kishore, a 71-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl his shoes at the chief justice during a proceeding on Monday. Kishore was released after questioning by the authorities shortly after, as the Supreme Court judge decided not to press charges against him.

According to police sources, the lawyer was unhappy over the CJI's remarks during a hearing last month concerning the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.

Meanwhile, activist Suraj Kumar Bauddh, founder of Mission Ambedkar, has written to Attorney General R Venkataramani seeking consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against Bharti and a religious orator for allegedly making objectionable statements on social media.

"These statements and actions are aimed at provoking violence against the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India and other judges. The tone and tenor of such public provocation are extremely dangerous, and these posts have gone viral, creating heated debates and escalating tensions," the letter alleged.