Non-believers have no right to dictate terms to believers, Amit Shah warns CPI(M) on Sabarimala

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday tore into the CPI(M) in Kerala, alleging that the Pinarayi Vijayan government had sent DYFI cadre posing as policemen to control Hindu devotees in Sabarimala temple premises.

Calling the DYFI cadre ‘gundas’ (thugs), Shah said CPI(M) will be thrown out of power as in Bengal and Tripura.

“Kerala govt sent DYFI gundas in police uniform to Sabarimala premises to control Hindu devotees. More than 2,000 Sabarimala devotees are in jail and over 30,000 have been booked under false cases. All this is in the name of SC order,” Shah said at a party rally in Palakkad.

“If you follow SC orders religiously, how many loudspeakers in mosques have you banned? Non-believers have no right to dictate terms to believers. Keep out of Sabarimala. I warn you. CPI(M) will be thrown out of power as in Bengal and Tripura,” he said.

Shah also hit out at the opposition’s grand alliance, saying it did not have a PM candidate and one leader from each party would be PM on each day of the week.

“This 2019 election will be an important poll for the party. Because the party will return to power and there will be MPs from Kerala to take part in the central government,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi is eager to form a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). But they don’t have an ideology, leader or policy. All they want to do is to grab power,” he said.

Noting that Kerala has been voting Left-led LDF and Congress-led UDF alternatively, the BJP president appealed to the people to give his party a chance.

“When LDF comes to power, there is violence and during UDF rule there is more corruption and both fronts help protect each other’s corruption. If the BJP-led NDA comes to power all the corrupt will be put behind bars,” Shah assured.

He listed out a number of schemes brought out by the Modi government and appealed to the people to vote BJP back to power and make Modi PM again.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 19:21 IST