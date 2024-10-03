Non-bailable warrant against MUDA complainant in cheque bounce case

A court in Mysuru on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against social activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case, after he failed to appear in court in connection with a cheque bounce case filed by N Kumar in 2017, said senior police officers in Mysuru. Amid the MUDA row, the BJP leaders have repeatedly demanded the resignation of chief minister Siddaramaiah. PTI (PTI)

The warrant was issued by the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court in Mysuru after Krishna’s absence in court on Tuesday due to a scheduling conflict as he was summoned by the Lokayukta police for questioning in the MUDA land allotment case. “The warrant was issued by the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court after Krishna was absent in court on Tuesday,” said a senior Mysuru police officer, on condition of anonymity.

Krishna has been actively involved in allegations against chief minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, and two others regarding the illegal allotment of land by MUDA.

The MUDA land allotment case revolves around a 3.16-acre plot in Mysuru, which allegedly led to the illegal allotment of 14 sites to Parvathi. This case was initiated by Krishna’s petition, leading to an FIR against the CM, his wife, and other officials. On Tuesday, a team from the Lokayukta police, along with MUDA officials, conducted a site survey to further investigate the allegations. The team was accompanied by the special land acquisition officer, surveyors, and members from the town planning section of MUDA. Krishna was present during the survey.

The non-bailable warrant comes as Krishna has now been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with his complaint regarding the MUDA land scam. On Thursday, Krishna is expected to appear before the ED at their zonal office in Bengaluru and produce documents related to his allegations.

Krishna did not comment on the warrant, however, talking to the media on Wednesday morning, he confirmed that he had been summoned by the ED. “I received the ED notice late Tuesday night, instructing me to present all relevant records concerning the purported financial irregularities in the land allotment case. The ED asked me to report before them and to bring any additional documents I may have, though I have already submitted all relevant documents concerning the fake records and irregularities,” Krishna said.

Krishna’s complaint to the ED, filed on September 27, centres on allegations of extensive corruption within MUDA, allegedly amounting to over ₹5,000 crore. He has called for an in-depth investigation into the irregularities that, according to him, have been ongoing since 2015. Krishna has requested both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to thoroughly investigate these allegations. In response to the ED’s summons, Krishna is expected to provide further documentation on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Krishna has also addressed the Lokayukta investigation, confirming that he has written to the Lokayukta police, asking them to postpone their inquiry involving him to Friday. He cited the conflicting schedules between the Lokayukta summons and the ED’s demand for his presence in Bengaluru as the reason for his request.

The ED’s investigation, which involves an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed against Siddaramaiah, marks a significant development in the case. Addressing concerns about the ED’s actions, law minister HK Patil said, “They are engaging in hate politics against those who raise their voices against the central government. Siddaramaiah himself has welcomed the probe, and there are legal avenues to rein in the ED’s excesses. We will discuss this with the chief minister and make a decision.”