Northeast to get first Vande Bharat Express on Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri route
Operating six days a week, it is set to be the third Vande Bharat in West Bengal.
The Northeastern region of India is gearing up to get its first Vande Bharat Express train on Thursday expected to run from New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati. Sanjay Chilwarwar, additional divisional railway manager (ADRM), Katihar, Northeast Frontier announced on Saturday that the 17th Vande Bharat will connect Assam with West Bengal. It will tentatively be virtually flagged off on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the ADRM.
Operating six days a week, it is set to be the third Vande Bharat in West Bengal after the NJP- Howrah and Howrah-Puri trains. The semi-high speed train (Up-22227-Down-22228) will cover around 410 km within 6 hours.
The eight-coach train conducted its first trial run on Sunday.
Earlier railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the PM has set a goal for the Vande Bharat to run in almost all the states by June. “Vande Metro is being designed for a distance of less than 100 km and for daily travel," he added.
The 16 existing Vande Bharat routes
New Delhi - Varanasi
New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K)
Gandhinagar- Mumbai
New Delhi - Amb Andaura
Chennai-Mysuru
Nagpur-Bilaspur
Howrah - New Jalpaiguri
Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam
Mumbai- Solapur
Mumbai- Shirdi
Hazrat Nizamuddin- Rani Kamlapati station
Secunderabad- Tirupati
Chennai-Coimbatore
Ajmer-Delhi Cantt
Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod
Puri- Howrah
Built at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Vande Bharat Express is a self-propelled train set with state-of-the-art facilities that offer a hassle-free travel experience.
Last week, Odisha got its first Vande Bharat train running between Puri to Howrah, launched by PM Modi via video conferencing. The newly-launched train was hit by lightning and hailstorm that cracked the windscreen of the driver's cabin on Sunday afternoon near Bhadrak railway station.
(With inputs from ANI)