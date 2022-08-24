Northern Command warns shopkeepers against sale of Indian Army’s uniform

The Indian Army’s Northern Command on Wednesday cautioned retailers to refrain from unauthorised proliferation of the force’s new combat dress in the garrison town of Udhampur in Jammu.

“In an effort to check unauthorised proliferation of Indian Army’s new pattern combat dress, the military police along with Udhampur City police carried out an awareness campaign on August 19 and 20. With the unveiling of the new combat dress in January this year, Indian Army established the ownership on the pattern and design, and had applied to the office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks. Now the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) processes are expected soon,” a defence spokesperson said.

“The main reason for conceptualising such a campaign is the cause of security concerns arising out of uncontrolled proliferation of existing combat uniforms. The sale of Indian Army uniform in the open market poses vulnerabilities for security of military establishments and personnel,” he said.

“Now, the Indian Army has chalked out plans to take tough action against the dealers who are selling unauthorised but similar looking pattern and fabric uniforms. Once the IPR process is complete, the army will be able to take legal action and subsequently prosecute the unauthorised shopkeepers selling the dress material,” he added.

According to officials, shopkeepers have shown positive response and agreed to cooperate with army authorities.