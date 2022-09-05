Home / India News / Northwest and central India to see low rainfall activity in next 5 days: IMD

Northwest and central India to see low rainfall activity in next 5 days: IMD

india news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 09:59 AM IST

Northwest India and over Central India is likely to witness subdued ranfall activity during the next five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday

A cyclonic circulation is lying over Comorin area and neighbourhood. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

The western end of monsoon trough is running to the north of its normal position and the eastern end along the foothills of Himalayas.

A north-south trough runs from southeast Madhya Pradesh to Comorin area at lower tropospheric levels.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over Comorin area and neighbourhood.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 2 days.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Konkan and Goa on September 8 and 9; Gangetic West Bengal today; East Madhya Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday; Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands till September 9.

Isolated very heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands is likely on September 6 and 7 and over Chhattisgarh and Odisha on September 9.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days; Coastal and North Interior Karnataka till September 9, Lakshadweep during September 5 and 6; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on September 8 and 9.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

