Thunderstorm brings heavy rainfall to city after two weeks
Another spell of heavy rain is expected in the city after September 7, when a fresh low-pressure area is expected to form off the coast of Odisha, and then travel westward
Mumbai: A thunderstorm that began late on Saturday night and continued into the early hours of Sunday brought heavy rain to the city after a two-week-long spell of hot, muggy weather. The city had last seen a prolonged bout of heavy rain on August 16.
Saturday night’s showers were extremely scattered, with wide variability between the city and suburbs. While the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather station in Santacruz recorded 94mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30am, the IMD station in Colaba recorded just 8.3mm of rain in the same period.
“This was not a typical monsoon shower. It was a thunderstorm, which is very localised. The increasing heat in Mumbai over the last few days, along with high levels of humidity created the perfect condition for convective activity, leading to Saturday night’s rain. It was not because of typical monsoon factors, such as strong westerly winds or a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. However, westerly winds have resumed since Sunday afternoon and some light to moderate isolated showers are likely in Mumbai over the next two days,” said a senior meteorologist with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.
Another spell of heavy rain is expected in the city after September 7, when a fresh low-pressure area is expected to form off the coast of Odisha, and then travel westward. An east-west wind shear zone around the southern tip of India, near Kerala, is expected to move upwards in the coming days after the LPA forms around September 7. This will result in stronger westerly winds which, under the influence of the LPA, will pull moisture over the Konkan coast.
An intensification of rainfall activity may also happen toward the end of the month, as Super Typhoon Hinnamnor moves further eastwards and weakens. Disrupted monsoon flows over the South China Sea may re-converge. As pulses from these systems move toward the Bay of Bengal, the area could once again start actively hosting back to back low-pressure systems, which could bring a final, prolonged spell of wetness to Mumbai and surrounding areas before the monsoon season closes out.
As of 8:30am on Sunday, Mumbai has received 2193.3, which is 160.5mm more than normal up to the date. Though a yellow alert was sounded by IMD for the city on Sunday, with chances of more thunderstorm activity and high wind speeds, Mumbai has been placed under a green category weather alert till September 8, indicating only light, isolated showers.
-
Bihar man arrested for threatening film producer Sandeep Singh
Mumbai A man has been arrested from Bihar on Saturday for allegedly issuing death threats to film producer Sandeep Singh on Facebook. According to Bandopant Bansode, senior police inspector of Amboli police station, as they received the complaint, they contacted Facebook and found the mobile number linked which was linked to the Facebook profile of the sender. They traced the signal to Sivaan at Bihar. The accused was then identified as Krishnamurari Singh (21).
-
BEST levies ₹3-cr fine to pvt agency for keeping mini AC buses off roads
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport levied a fine of ₹3 crore to a private agency on Saturday, two days after 280 mini air-conditioned BEST buses, that have been wet-leased from the private agency, went off the roads. While the BEST has several services running on wet-lease, some agencies are not providing services as per the contract. This has caused mini bus services to stop functioning in more than five depots in the city.
-
Revamped Central Vista in Delhi to open on September 8
The revamped Central Vista in the national capital will be thrown open to the public after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates it on September 8. He will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate. Anticipating a rush in the initial weeks, the Delhi Police has been asked to provide additional personnel in the area, officials of the Union housing and urban affairs ministry said, requesting anonymity.
-
72-year-old SoBo bizman booked for showing fake army ID for passport renewal
Mumbai A 72-year-old businessman has been booked for allegedly providing fake identity cards of the Indian Army during Sanghrajka Harshad's passport renewal in the regional passport office in Bandra-Kurla Complex area. Sanghrajka Harshad has been booked for cheating and forgery but the police did not arrest him. His statement has been recorded and he was released after serving notice, said a police officer.
-
Traffic cops restrained from using personal phones for snapping violators
Mumbai: A recent dictat from the additional director general of highway traffic police has warned officers against using their mobile phones to issue e-challans to violators. The state highway police in September last year had approached the Lok Adalat by serving pre-litigation notices through a text message to motorists whose dues are pending for several days.
