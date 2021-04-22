'Not a different price': What Adar Poonawalla says on Covishield price row

After Pune's Serum Institute of India announced the open-market price of its vaccine against Covid-19, Covishield, CEO Adar Poonawalla clarified that there has been no differentiation between the Central government and the state governments in pricing, news agency PTI reported quoting CNBC-TV18. Both the Centre and the state governments will have to pay ₹400 per dose of the vaccine for new contracts, Poonawalla clarified.

Several opposition leaders questioned why state governments will have to pay ₹400 per dose, while the Centre procured those doses at ₹150.

"Is there anyone who is a citizen of a state who is not a citizen of India? So why is vaccine priced ₹150 for Centre and ₹400 for state?" Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra tweeted.

Is there anyone who is a citizen of a state who is not a citizen of India?



— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 21, 2021





"The differential pricing for vaccines between Union & State Governments is discriminatory and defeats the objective of universal vaccination. Urge @PMOIndia to ensure common vaccine prices for all," tweeted DMK president MK Stalin.

The differential pricing for vaccines between Union & State Governments is discriminatory and defeats the objective of universal vaccination.



Urge @PMOIndia to ensure common vaccine prices for all.



pic.twitter.com/sRiNmKWIJl — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 21, 2021





Clarifying, Poonawalla said the ₹150 per dose was for the earlier contracts which was fixed without even knowing if the vaccine will work and was a "risk-sharing" price that was agreed for a limited amount of quantities, PTI reported.

"Now that the vaccine is licensed and is showing good efficacy, we have now announced, based on the new policy of the government, these prices," he said.

From May 1, everyone above the age of 18 years will be considered eligible for getting vaccinated against Covid-19. Vaccine makers have been allowed to supply 50 per cent of their monthly released dose to state governments and in the open market, for which they will have to transparently make an advance declaration of the price.

Serum Institute has fixed the price for governments at ₹400 and for private hospitals at ₹600, per dose.

Several states, including Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, have announced free vaccines for those who are above 18 years.

"How many persons between 18 and 44 years can afford to pay ₹400 per dose? Will the beneficiary be burdened with the cost? How many states would be willing to pay the price of the vaccine and subsidise the people?" Congress leader P Chidambaram said.