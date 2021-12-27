e-paper
Not a good sign for alliance politics: KC Tyagi on JD(U) MLAs joining BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

Not a good sign for alliance politics: KC Tyagi on JD(U) MLAs joining BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

Though Nitish Kumar downplayed the exit and said that they have gone their own way, KC Tyagi expressed his anguish and said this is not a good sign for alliance politics.

india Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi expressed anguish over six party MLAs switching side to the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi expressed anguish over six party MLAs switching side to the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)
         

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday said the exit of six JD(U) MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh and their joining the BJP is not a good sign for alliance politics. Talem Taboh, Hayeng Mangfi, Jikke Tako, Dorjee Wangdi, Kharma, Dongru Siongju and Kanggong Taku — the six JD(U) MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh have recently switched to the BJP, leaving JD(U) with only one MLA in the state.

Though Nitish Kumar downplayed the exit and said that they have gone their own way, KC Tyagi expressed his anguish and said this is not a good sign for alliance politics. JD(U) is part of the NDA government in Centre and fought Bihar election in alliance with the BJP.

Meanwhile,Rajya Sabha member Ramchandra Prasad Singh, a close confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was on Sunday chosen as the new president of JD(U). Kumar had proposed the name of Singh for the top post, which was then approved by other members during the party’s national executive meeting, a senior leader told PTI.

The chief minister, who was re-elected as the JD(U) president in 2019 for three years, relinquished the post in favour of Singh, its leader in Rajya Sabha.

Singh, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, was so far the general secretary of the regional party.

'New GST rule doesn't apply to MSMEs': Ministry official
‘New GST rule doesn’t apply to MSMEs’: Ministry official
1991's reforms too took time to show results: Rajnath Singh
1991’s reforms too took time to show results: Rajnath Singh
RCP Singh becomes new JD(U) president, takes over from Nitish Kumar
RCP Singh becomes new JD(U) president, takes over from Nitish Kumar
Chavan responds to Raut: 'Alliance with Shiv Sena limited to Maharashtra'
Chavan responds to Raut: ‘Alliance with Shiv Sena limited to Maharashtra’
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, blood pressure stabilised
Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, blood pressure stabilised
5 major Apple iPhone trends 'copied' by Android makers in last 10 years
5 major Apple iPhone trends ‘copied’ by Android makers in last 10 years
Salman Khan says he 'won't celebrate birthday', cuts a cake with paparazzi
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
