india

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:30 IST

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday said the exit of six JD(U) MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh and their joining the BJP is not a good sign for alliance politics. Talem Taboh, Hayeng Mangfi, Jikke Tako, Dorjee Wangdi, Kharma, Dongru Siongju and Kanggong Taku — the six JD(U) MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh have recently switched to the BJP, leaving JD(U) with only one MLA in the state.

Though Nitish Kumar downplayed the exit and said that they have gone their own way, KC Tyagi expressed his anguish and said this is not a good sign for alliance politics. JD(U) is part of the NDA government in Centre and fought Bihar election in alliance with the BJP.

Meanwhile,Rajya Sabha member Ramchandra Prasad Singh, a close confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was on Sunday chosen as the new president of JD(U). Kumar had proposed the name of Singh for the top post, which was then approved by other members during the party’s national executive meeting, a senior leader told PTI.

The chief minister, who was re-elected as the JD(U) president in 2019 for three years, relinquished the post in favour of Singh, its leader in Rajya Sabha.

Singh, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, was so far the general secretary of the regional party.