Not a rubber stamp, says Kerala guv, slams protests in Idukki

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan said Tuesday that he was ‘not a rubber stamp’ who could be coerced into signing important bills by the state government even as the governor faced protest from several youth outfits affiliated to the ruling Left Democratic Front during his visit to Thodupuzha in Idukki district on Tuesday. Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan said in a democracy, the force of argument must be used (PTI)

His remarks came during an event organised for the inauguration of a welfare scheme of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, a traders’ body. Khan arrived in Thodupuzha amid a ‘hartal’ called by the LDF in Idukki district against his refusal to sign the Kerala Government Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill 2023, passed by the state Assembly in September last year.

The CPI(M) had given the call for the bandh.

During the event, Khan said, “I don’t know why they called a hartal today (on Tuesday). I have been told that the complaint is that I have not signed the Land Assignment Bill. I have already said yesterday (on Monday) that we received many petitions against this Bill passed by the Assembly”.

“Immediately, we sent the Bill to the government for their remarks. My reply to the people will be based on the reply of the government. The first letter was sent in September or October. Since then, we have sent three reminders to the government. There has been no response. So, who is to be blamed?”

“I am not a rubber stamp. I have said it repeatedly. I have a duty to uphold the constitutional law and I also have a duty to see that the interest and welfare of people of Kerala is not compromised by anybody,” the governor said.

The governor, whose office has been engaged in a tussle with the state government for months over multiple issues, dismissed the protests saying that he “did not feel threatened”.

“Some people are used to bullying tactics. In a democracy, you must use the force of the argument, not the argument of force...(referring to protests) this is nothing. In 1985, 86, and 87, I faced real threats. Five attempts were made on my life. I did not feel threatened even when I was 35,” he said.

Though there were fears of a major law and order breakdown in Idukki, Khan’s visit was largely peaceful. As the governor’s convoy exited the venue and drove towards Kochi, CPI (M) activists waved black flags and giant banners against him. But the police were able to control them as the governor waved at them and drove on.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) state secretary MV Govindan said that it was better for the governor to pass the Bills quickly.

“He (governor) has only seen one side of Idukki. Thodupuzha is not the real Idukki. We have seen how farmers have protested in different parts of the country for years and we have seen how the Narendra Modi government was brought to its knees. Kerala will not accept the saffronisation of the state and the implementation of RSS agenda. Our farmers will not accept it. So just sign the bill quickly,” said Govindan.