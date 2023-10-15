‘Not a word from Mohabbat ki Dukan’: Sarma’s jibe at opposition over Ind vs Pak match

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took a jibe at Congress and opposition leaders over India's terrific win over Pakistan in ICC Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium saying that entire nation celebrated the victory but not even a single opposition leader congratulated the Indian cricket team.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(HT_PRINT)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma said, “Yesterday, Bharat defeated Pakistan in the World Cup cricket. Entire country erupted in joy and celebrated the win. But not a word from 'Mohabbat ki Dukan'.”

PM Modi, on Saturday, hailed the team's performance in the World Cup clash against Pakistan and said victory was powered by all-around excellence.

"Team India all the way! A great win today in Ahmedabad, powered by all round excellence. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the matches ahead," he said in a post on X.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who was in the stadium in Ahmedabad to witness the match, also hailed the victory.

Meanwhile, several Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders including DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and TMC MP Saket Gokhale condemned the act of chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' after a video surfaced on social media of spectators chanting the slogan after Pakistan wicket-keeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan got dismissed after scoring 49 runs in the match.

Reacting to the video, Stalin described the behaviour as "unacceptable" while Gokhale questioned whether “we’re qualified & sporting enough to host ANY international sporting event”.

Team India scripted an emphatic seven-wicket win against Pakistan in the much anticipated World Cup face-off on Saturday. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav triggered a stunning Pakistan collapse and shared four wickets in India's dominant victory over its archrival. This was India’s eighth consecutive victory over Pakistan in ICC World Cups in a streak that began in 1992.