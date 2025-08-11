‘Not about 10-15 bonus’: Zomato slammed after rider falls into drain, loses phone in Hyderabad

A Zomato delivery rider in Hyderabad narrowly escaped with his life after falling into an open drain while working amid heavy rains on August 9. A video of the rider trying to come out of the drain has since making rounds on social media platforms. Locals rescue Zomato delivery rider Syed Farhan after he fell into an open drain during heavy rains near TKR Kaman in Hyderabad on August 9.(X/@TGPWU)

The incident occurred near TKR Kaman in Hyderabad at around 9:30 PM, when Syed Farhan was on an active order. His bike and mobile phone were swept away in the floodwaters.

A video of the incident, now widely shared on social media, shows Syed Farhan trapped in the water and struggling to get out. He is seen holding a rope while nearby residents work to rescue him. The locals first pulled his bike from the drain before helping him climb to safety. Farhan escaped without serious injuries.

Union blames platforms for risking lives

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) said the accident was a result of companies prioritising profits over safety. “This is not just an accident — it is a direct consequence of platforms prioritising profits over worker safety. God blessed Farhan with his life yesterday, but tomorrow may be too late for another worker,” said Shaik Salauddin, Founder President of TGPWU.

The union demanded that Zomato replace Farhan’s lost phone, repair his damaged bike, and compensate him for lost income. “This is not about ₹10- ₹15 rain bonus – it is about whether a worker returns home alive,” Salauddin said, urging companies to stop sending riders into dangerous conditions without proper safeguards.

TGPWU also appealed to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to act against companies that put riders’ lives at risk.

While the GHMC has issued advisories to aggregators about avoiding deliveries during extreme weather, TGPWU said these warnings are often ignored. It further demanded fair rain and surge bonuses, and real-time weather alerts for workers.