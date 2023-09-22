‘Not enough to expunge’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to Speaker on Ramesh Bidhuri row

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri targeting fellow member Danish Ali with religious slurs and phrases that amount to hate speech, saying the case should be referred to the privileges committee. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at Parliament Building on Thursday (ANI )

“Expunging the remarks from the records of the House has no meaningful impact. Considering the circumstances and the brazen violation of all norms and rules relating to the functioning of the House, it would only be appropriate to have the matter examined in detail by the Privileges Committee and punitive action taken against the errant Member, Ramesh Bidhuri,” Chowdhury said in his letter, underlining that it was for the first time that such offensive words were used for a member of the House from the minority community.

The Congress floor leader maintained that the incident “reflects the mindset against the Opposition and the minority community” and said, “As the Leader of the largest Opposition Party, once again express my anguish on the unfortunate incident, and impress upon the need for respecting the rights of the members from the opposition parties in the House.”

In his letter to the Speaker earlier in the day, Danish Ali said Bidhuri called him Bharwa (pimp), Katwa(circumcised one) and Mullah Atankwadi (terrorist) during the discussion on Chandryaan 3.

DMK lawmaker Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also sent a letter to Om Birla to request him to initiate a privilege motion against Bidhuri “for speaking in hateful and abusive language”.

Kanimozhi said the Speaker would be well within his powers to make the reference. “Rule 227 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha (Annex) states that Notwithstanding anything contained in these rules, the Speaker may refer any question of privilege to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation or report,” she said in her letter.