Not political loyalty, personality and money matter in Rajasthan’s Behror assembly constituency

Money plays an important role in the Behror assembly constituency of Rajasthan, bordering Haryana on NH 8 between Jaipur and New Delhi. Due to the inclusion of Neemrana industrial area in this constituency, it is also one of the most developed areas in Alwar district.

Haryana and its political culture exercise a huge influence on Behror. Out of 11 assembly seats in Alwar district, fighting an election from Behror is the most expensive. People prefer candidates with a solid personality rather than going by party loyalty.

The area is home to about one lakh people from the Yadav community and thus it becomes imperative for parties to field a Yadav candidate. Since the Yadav vote is divided between two of their own candidates, the contestant who can manage support from scheduled caste, Brahmin, Jat, Rajput, Saini and business community wins the election.

BJP MLA and labour welfare minister Dr Jaswant Singh Yadav, who lost the Lok Sabha by-poll in January to Congress candidate Dr KS Yadav by over two lakh votes, wants to field his son, Mohit Yadav, from Behror this year. According to the minister, who had won the last assembly election, his son’s qualification will help him develop the region. He feels his achievements in the past five years —construction of a new stadium, new Krishi Upaj Mandi, the sanction of new bus stand and ITI colleges, CHC and PHC and schools up to class 12 in every panchayat —will help Mohit win.

The Congress, meanwhile, is banking on former independent candidate Baljeet Yadav to win in 2018. Baljeet, who joined the Congress two months ago, is popular among the youth and had proved his might in the last assembly elections when he ended at the second position after bagging 34,000 votes. If he wins, his aim will be to generate jobs, said Baljeet.

He said that in spite of the Japanese Zone with a number of industries in Neemrana, people from Behror are not getting employment there. Baljeet alleged that last time Jaswant had promised to get 30,000 jobs for the youth in Neemrana for a minimum salary of Rs 35,000 per month. However, not a single person has found employment there.

Baljeet said that the BJP candidate had also promised that Behror will be granted the status of a district and a women’s college will come up, but none of those promises has been fulfilled. “The law and order situation in Behror is poor and corruption is at an all-time high. For me, my slogan will be ‘fear and corruption-free Behror’. I have been raising these issues for a long time. If the Congress decides to give me a ticket, I will gather support from the youth, win this election and resolve their issues,” Baljeet said.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 13:24 IST