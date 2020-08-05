‘Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s Ram temple comment’: Kerala CM Vijayan

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:01 IST

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday accused the Congress of toeing the ‘soft Hindutva’ line, saying he was not surprised over party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s statement supporting the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

“We all know who opened the doors of the temple and who allowed ‘Kar Sewa’ which ultimately led to the demolition of the Masjid. The Congress always supported soft Hindutva. So I did not find any surprise in the statements of Congress leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi,” the CM said.

The Indian Union Muslim League, a major ally of the Congress in Kerala, on Wednesday passed a resolution expressing displeasure over Priyanka Gandhi’s statement on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying her statement was inappropriate and reminded Congress leaders not to dilute their secular credentials.

The CPI (M) has been taunting the League, asking it to explain its position after Priyanka lauded the construction of Ram temple.

Without taking the name of anyone, the CM said the country was in the midst of a pandemic and all efforts should be there to contain the spread of the virus and it was no time for any celebration or festival. He said politburo has made the position on the temple clear and he did not want to elaborate it further.

Meanwhile, the state has reported seven deaths and 1195 new cases. Out of 29,150 total cases active are 11,495 and recovered 17, 537. With seven more casualties the death toll went up to 96 and there are 515 containment spots in the state.