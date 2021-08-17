Not the way to leave: Omar Abdullah criticises US departure from Afghanistan

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said that the departure of United States from Afghanistan wasn’t “the way to leave”.

Since Monday, there has been chaos around the Kabul airport as people try to flee from Afghanistan. However, a majority of people have not been able to board the flights.

Reacting on Twitter, Abdullah said “I don’t grudge the US their departure from Afghanistan but this wasn’t the way to leave. @JoeBiden this is on you. You can’t blame Trump or anyone else for this. As @POTUS you set the final date & created a vacuum. This is your foreign policy legacy, make no mistake.”

So far, no mainstream politician from J&K except Abdullah has reacted on the takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban.

Afghanistan is in a state of disarray as the Taliban seized control of the country at a lightning speed following the pullout of troops by the United States and Nato. Within weeks, the Taliban swept from province to province until the group reached the presidential palace on Sunday, seizing power in the war-torn country.

The stunning military takeover has triggered a massive panic across the capital with thousands of Afghans swarming to the airport in a desperate attempt to flee the country, fearing a repeat of the Taliban’s brutal Islamist rule from 1996 to 2001.

On Monday, dramatic footage posted on social media showed hundreds of men running alongside a US air force plane as it rolled down the runway, with some clinging to the side of it. In other videos, civilians frantically clambered up an already overcrowded and buckling jetway.

President Ashraf Ghani fled as the Taliban reached Kabul on Sunday, saying that he left to avoid further “bloodshed” in Afghanistan. As of now, it’s not clear where he went.

After a day of chaos at Kabul airport, military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan restarted early on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital. Ten Afghan civilians have been killed so far at the Kabul airport amid the ensuing chaos, but it was not clear whether they had been shot or crushed in a stampede. Meanwhile, several reports indicated that there is no aviation fuel left at the airport.