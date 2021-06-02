Not to restrict: Govt clarifies new rules for retired intel, security officers

The Centre on Wednesday clarified that the amendments to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 is not meant, in any way, to bar retired intelligence or security-related officials from expressing their views. "In fact, it makes it easier for them to do so, given that they can now contact the head of their former employer organisation and seek clarification on whether the proposed material is sensitive or non-sensitive," government sources said.

Several reports are trying to create an erroneous and misleading narrative, the government said adding that the intention is to safeguard the national interest, always.

"In the past, a few intelligence and government officials, who have worked in Intelligence or Security-related organisations, have publicly expressed themselves, by means of writing or speaking, revealing specific knowledge and sensitive information gained by virtue of having worked in that organisation," it said.

The Central Civil Services (Pension) Amendment Rules, 2021, dated May 31 and notified late Tuesday, states if a retired official of the intelligence department wants to publish something, then they will have to take prior permission from the “head of the organisation”, while in the earlier 2007 rules, permission from the head of the department was adequate.

“No government servant, who, having worked in any intelligence or security-related organization…shall, without prior clearance from the head of the organisation, make any publication after retirement, of any material relating to and including the domain of the organisation, including any reference or information about any personnel and his designation, and expertise or knowledge gained by virtue of working in that organization," the amended rule said.

The rules apply to ex-employees of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Central Economic Intelligence Bureau, Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Aviation Research Centre, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, National Security Guards, Central Industrial Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police among others.

The Narcotics Control Bureau, Special Frontier Force, Special Protection Group and Financial Intelligence Unit also come under the purview of these rules.

The CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, which have been amended to make way for 2007 and 2021 rules, however, don’t apply to officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) among others. The CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 apply to those appointed on or before December 31, 2003, news agency PTI reported.