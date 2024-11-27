Menu Explore
Not upset, we don't cry: Eknath Shinde while making big remark on Maharashtra CM

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Shivam Pratap Singh
Nov 27, 2024 05:05 PM IST

Addressing a press conference in his native Thane, Shinde expressed satisfaction over his work during his term.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has made it clear that he isn't upset if he doesn't return to the top post. Addressing a press conference in his native Thane, Shinde expressed satisfaction over his work during his term. He also said that he’s the kind of person who fights for the people and not himself.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan being greeted by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar look on, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Shinde on Tuesday submitted his resignation as Maharashtra chief minister to the governor, who asked Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister till a new CM is sworn in.(PTI)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan being greeted by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar look on, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. Shinde on Tuesday submitted his resignation as Maharashtra chief minister to the governor, who asked Shinde to act as a caretaker chief minister till a new CM is sworn in.(PTI)

“I am very satisfied with all the work I have done in the last 2.5 years. I am not the kind who gets upset. We don't cry. We are the kind of people who fight, fight for the people,” Shinde said in the press conference.

He also vowed to continue working for the people of the state and said that the more important thing for him is what the people of the state get and not what he himself gets.

“All the work I do, I will do for the people of Maharashtra. What is important is not what I get, but what the people of the state get,” he said.

Shinde fought the election as a part of the Mahayuti Alliance which comprised of his faction of Shiv Sena, the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP along with the BJP. The alliance got a landslide mandate and since then, the name of BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis is doing rounds as the next Maharashtra CM and he has also got the backing of Pawar and NDA ally Ramdas Athawale.

Ball in PM Narendra Modi's court

Shinde made it clear that he will go with any decision that PM Narendra Modi and the leaders in Delhi take on who will be the next CM of the state.

“I told PM Modi, as the leader of NDA. You take the decision. And whatever decision you take will be final for us.We have been given a mandate by Maharashtra. We should now focus on doing work for the people of the state. We have to do a lot. Whatever decision the BJP leadership takes regarding the Maharashtra CM, Shiv Sena will completely support that,” he told the press.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
