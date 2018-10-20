Noted Urdu poet attacked after confronting youth for harassing girl

Noted Urdu poet Hashim Firozabadi was attacked with “acid” and beaten up allegedly for confronting those sexually harassing a girl, in Firozabad’s Rasoolpur area on Saturday.

An official attached with the Rasoolpur police station has confirmed the incident, and said a case has been registered against the accused. Police are also verifying if the chemical thrown at Firozabadi was acid.

“On Friday, a local complained to me about his daughter being subjected to harassment. The man complained that a few boys had attained the mobile number of his daughter and were harassing her on the way to coaching classes. I suggested him to approach the police but he was unwilling. So, I called one of the accused and tried to convince him. He paid no heed...,” Firozabadi told Hindustan Times over the phone.

“I reached his locality on Friday night and tried to persuade him, but the accused and his brothers attacked me instead. They threw a liquid, which appeared to be acid. It caused a burning sensation and has left marks on my face and hand,” he added.

Firozabadi, a resident of Rahi Nagar, has lodged an FIR against Saif, Musaif, Saqlain Sunny and Achhe.

“A case has been registered but the accused are absconding,” said a senior sub inspector.

The poet community has condemned the attack.

“It’s a serious matter. It’s condemnable that a poet, who had gone to help a girl facing sexual harassment, has been attacked. Firozabad police should act fast and nab the accused...” Amir Akbarabadi, a noted poet from Agra, said.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 23:02 IST