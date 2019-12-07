Unnao rape victim kin want death for accused, Yogi says ‘strictest of punishment’

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 10:26 IST

‘They deserve death and nothing else,’ says the brother of Unnao rape victim who passed away during treatment in Delhi Friday night after being set on fire by five men, including the two she had accused of raping her.

The 24-year-old rape victim was airlifted to the Capital and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital as she suffered 90% burns in Thursday’s assault. She died on Friday night of cardiac arrest.

“I have nothing really to say. My sister is no more with us, my only demand is that the five accused deserve death and nothing less,” the rape victim’s brother told news agency ANI.

In her statement, the woman said the alleged rapists Shivam Trivedi and Shubham Trivedi accompanied by Hari Shankar Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, and Ram Kishore Trivedi, accosted her at Gaura crossing, while she was on way to a court for the hearing in the rape case, and pressured her to withdraw the case. When she declined, they set her ablaze. The five men were remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Friday.

The medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital said on Saturday morning that the post mortem of the woman will take place at 10am.

“Post mortem will take place at 10 am today under the leadership of Dr MK Wahi, Head of Department of Forensic unit,” Dr Sunil Gupta told ANI.

Calling the incident ‘unfortunate’, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over death of the Unnao rape victim. “All the accused have been arrested by the police and the case will be fast tracked and guilty will be given strictest of punishment,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, the girl’s father demanded exemplary punishment against the accused. “I will find solace only when the Unnao police shoot all the five who burnt my daughter,” said the father, who is a blacksmith by profession.

The 65-year-old man said his family was being constantly threatened by the accused and their associates but the police failed to take any action despite being informed about the threats.

“They were regularly threatening us; they are big people. No one in the village can afford to go against them. Instead, people always conveyed their threats and messages,” he said.

An uncle of the woman said he has been threatened with “dire consequences” by relatives of the accused. “Your shop will be set on fire and will not let you live,” the victim’s uncle described the caller as saying. “I am going to inform the police and demand action in this regard,” he said on Friday.